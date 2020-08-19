Lupe Fiasco Says Chicago's Crime Problem is 2-Pronged, Blames Cops & Guns

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Lupe Fiasco says there's a lot of blame to go around in addressing Chicago's surging crime beyond bad apple cops ... according to him, gun control laws are just as much at fault.

The Chicago-raised MC came on "TMZ Live" Wednesday to address the historic number of shootings happening in the Windy City in recent weeks. He told us ... yes, some policing tactics hurt more than help, but he thinks the issue is much deeper than that.

Lupe, who has multiple family members in law enforcement, says there are too many differing POVs on how to uphold the peace, and adds cops using gangster's methods -- like blatant brutality -- isn't helping matters.

He says police officers should be setting the standard in how to treat one another, but that's just not happening right now ... and it's just adding to the city's chaos.

Another issue he sees is the "gang problem," as he puts it. Too many factions have splintered off and are running amok, and he says the other part of the equation is the guns that end up in gang members' hands.