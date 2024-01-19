Taylor Swift Hits the Music Studio in NYC Solo

Taylor Swift hit the recording studio in NYC Thursday night -- and considering her eventful past several months ... ya gotta figure she might be cooking up a new love song.

The pop superstar rolled up in a black SUV to the West Village's Electric Lady Studios – stepping out with the help of her chauffeur. As she quickly walked inside, Taylor turned her head away from the flashing cameras of the paparazzi who had assembled outside the building.

She was wearing a stylish long black jacket, a tan maxi dress, and black leather boots.

In the few seconds we saw her, Taylor seemed focused on her mission to create some more magical tunes, and maybe even a bit pensive about her BF – Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. The big question on everyone's mind is will Travis pop the question and make Taylor Mrs. Kelce?

Our sources say all the talk about the two getting engaged is just that -- talk. We're told a marriage proposal is simply not in the cards right now ... but that's not stopping people from speculating and even putting a timetable on a potential proposal.

Whatever happens, it's certainly gonna be interesting to watch -- especially on the creative side if TayTay is, in fact, cranking out new material.