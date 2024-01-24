New Chris Young Video Shows Him Getting Pushed, Not Starting Bar Fight

Chris Young is accused of starting a fight with a Tennessee bureaucrat in a bar -- but now, new video appears to show he didn't do much of anything at all ... or so it seems, anyway.

You'll recall ... the country singer was arrested earlier this week after law enforcement officials alleged he got physical with an agent from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission out in Nashville Monday night -- this after they came in to check IDs and driver's licenses.

The arrest affidavit claims Chris blocked the TABC agents from exiting the bar they were at -- alleging he then put hands on one of them ... and even claiming he struck one of their shoulders. That resulted in some sort of scuffle ... and with Chris being booked.

He's facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on an officer -- but with this new video here ... many are questioning whether Chris did anything whatsoever.

Chris' attorney has been decrying the charges, insisting these clips of the incident -- which are making the rounds online and elsewhere -- make it crystal clear ... he's innocent.

His client has a court date later in February to answer for these charges ... but Chris' lawyer is pushing to have them dropped outright, and based on what's depicted here -- he might have a point. It certainly looks like Chris didn't start any fight ... the other dude did.