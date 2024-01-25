50 Cent Says Working Out, Not Ozempic, Led To 43-Pound Weight Loss

Play video content

50 Cent is nipping any notions he’s hopping on the celebrity Ozempic trend in the bud — he dropped pounds the ‘ol fashioned way!!!

The “In Da Club” rapper recently posted an IG flick rocking a noticeably slimmer frame — 43 pounds to be exact — and blew off accusations he binged on the diabetic drug to shred the pounds.

50 told his nosy fans he went from 253 pounds to 210 pounds — gym sessions and his recent Final Lap Tour also provided some much-needed cardio.

Medical experts are still warning the public not to write off Ozempic completely ... Dr. Terry Dubrow recently told TMZ that the drug is still a viable weight loss option ... under a doctor's supervision, that is.

On the face of it, Fitty seems to be siding with Jillian Michaels on this issue -- namely, if you wanna lose weight, you're better off doing it the old-fashioned way ... with hard work.

