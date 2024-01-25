Fontainebleau Las Vegas Ripped For Weak Nachos, Hotels Pile On

Fontainebleau Las Vegas found itself in a sticky situation ... drowning knee-deep in melted cheese after photos of some lackluster nachos went viral -- with people crapping on them.

Here's the deal ... an X user posted a pic of nachos he said he bought from the Vegas hotel Monday that the user said his party waited an hour to get -- and, quite frankly, they left quite a lot to be desired.

Check it out -- six total chips, crusted in melted cheese, with almost as many condiments as actual food to put them on ... and if you're wondering how much they cost, the outraged poster said he paid $24 for the food. That's quite the hunk of cheddar.

Of course, other people on the internet were outraged on the guy's behalf and started recommending other places to go if he wanted some premium nachos -- well, FLV must've got the memo 'cause they turned things around in a hurry.

Unfortunately for Fontainebleau, other hotels and casinos seemingly ordered their nachos with extra spice ... 'cause their social media accounts capitalized on the viral moment to post their pics of their own offering.

Circa Las Vegas, OYO Hotel and Binion's Gambling Hall are just a few of the locations that shared their own photos. They don't directly call out Fontaine, but the message from other hotels seems pretty clear -- come get our chips 'cause Fontainebleau is na-cho destination for great nachos. That's definitely the sentiment, anyway ... they're drizzling on extra shots.

Fontainebleau already upgraded their viral nachos pic.twitter.com/q1Ter0cet7 — Jacob Orth (@JacobsVegasLife) January 25, 2024 @JacobsVegasLife

FWIW, a local Vegas influencer went to the hotel later in the week and received a more respectable-looking plate of nachos -- certainly more than six chips at the very least -- so maybe people will consider bringing their fiestas back to Fontaine!