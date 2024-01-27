Country Singer Chris Young Off the Hook in Tennessee Criminal Case

Chris Young is off the hook in his Tennessee criminal case ... after prosecutors dropped all charges against him.

The country music singer was booked on three misdemeanors – disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault on officer offensive contact – after he got into an alleged physical altercation with an agent from the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission at a Nashville bar last Monday night.

But Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk issued a statement Friday, saying he was closing Young's case. Funk wrote, "After a review of all the evidence in this case, the Office of the District Attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed."

The DA did not specify why he was dismissing the case, but videos surfaced online showing Young doing almost nothing at all during the alleged incident.

Waiting for your permission to load the Facebook Video.

You may recall ... Nashville PD accused Young of recording the TABC agents who came into the Tin Roof bar to check the IDs of patrons, making sure they were of age to drink alcohol.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Police said Young then followed the agents to another bar nearby, blocking the door as they tried to leave after again doing an ID check. Young was also accused of pushing one of the agents before getting handcuffed and hauled off to the county jail.