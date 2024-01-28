Nicki Minaj Set to Release Apparent Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track

Nicki Minaj fans are getting a new song Sunday ... and while everyone’s speculated it’s taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion -- NM says she’s not calling it a diss track.

Here’s the deal ... Nicki was up late Saturday night when she announced on X she was dropping her new song “Bigfoot” Sunday afternoon. The song’s already generated tons of buzz with Nicki playing part of it during an Instagram live session Friday night when she seemed to take shots at Meg.

Among the lyrics ... “Bad bitch, she like 6 foot, I call her big foot / The bitch fell off I said get up on your good foot,” -- many speculated she was making fun of Megan since Tory Lanez shot her in the foot back in July 2020.

Nicki added even more fuel to those rumors by posting a pic of Thee Stallion looking concerned with the announcement ... so, it seemed like the whole song was gonna be one big MTS BBQ.

Who tf said “diss track”?????? don’t play tonight. Fix your tweet https://t.co/jYIuy5YzvF — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 28, 2024 @NICKIMINAJ

But, Nicki tossed some cold water on that hot rumor ... responding to one article in the comments, "Who tf said “diss track”?????? don’t play tonight. Fix your tweet."

It's easy to see where lots of people got confused ... since Nicki's basically been taking shots ever since Meg put out "Hiss" -- calling Thee Stallion a "disgusting serpent" and cracking a joke about her mom who passed away in 2019.

As we reported ... all of this was in response to what appeared to be a dig at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, when MTS rapped about "Megan's Law" ... a federal law that makes it mandatory for registered sex offenders -- like Kenneth -- to have their info made public.

The song's coming out at 3 PM PT ... just a couple hours away -- so grab those headphones and popcorn. This feud just keeps growing.