Chrisean Rock Loses 200k Instagram Followers After Blueface Face Tattoo Post

Chrisean Rock will have to continue her social media journey with a slightly smaller audience ... 200,000 of her fans hit the unfollow button over the weekend after she debuted her huge Blueface tattoo portrait on her face!!!

The controversial reality star popped out with the cheek-hugging face tat on Sunday -- and reactions were overwhelmingly negative.

Everyone knows BF and Chrisean's relationship is wildly unpredictable at this point -- she just moved back into his home after an explosive fight -- and thousands of her diehard fans reached their limit and separated themselves on IG.

Rock started Sunday with 5.3 million followers and opened today with 5.1 million ... not a good look for any social media influencer any way you want to spend it.

Some fans also suspect Chrisean's post to be a PR stunt and the ink will eventually wear off. You gotta think ... a brand new massive face tat with no redness, swelling or ointment definitely raises its suspicions!!!

Either way, if the move was for clout ... it's backfiring badly.

