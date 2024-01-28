Chrisean Rock Tattoos Blueface Portrait on Her Face
1/28/2024 10:51 AM PT
Chrisean Rock's clearly committed to working things out with her on-again, off-again beau Blueface ... and she's expressing that commitment in a very artistic way.
The 23-year-old mother of Blueface's child got what appears to be a tattoo of her currently imprisoned man ... sharing a video of the process to Instagram Sunday morning.
The vid -- underscored by Blue's hit song "Pop It" -- takes fans from the early stencil to the portrait completely shaded in ... and, it's pretty dang realistic -- capturing BF's essence really well. At this point, it's unclear whether it's a permanent or temporary tat.
She captioned the clip, "#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa."
It's the latest in a series of steps CR's taken to seemingly reconcile with Blueface. Just last week, Chrisean revealed she'd moved back into Blue's house -- a super jarring development for fans who remember just how bad things were between the two of them back in December.
As we reported ... Rock claimed Blue punched her in the face in his driveway back in December -- with Chrisean hopping on IG live to tell her side of the story to her followers.
There's been a ton more vitriol between the co-parents ... Blue said Chrisean neglected their child to have sex while Chrisean said her ex-man didn't help her at all with the child after images of her not supporting her baby's head at Walmart went viral.
It seems adversity has brought them closer though ... Blueface's stuck behind bars for a probation violation, and he's not scheduled for release until July -- and, Chrisean's clearly supporting him in every way she can.
Hopefully, Rock's new ink will lift Blue's spirits as he counts down the days to his release.