'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Gets Kicked Out of Restaurant

Orlando Brown's night out for dinner in L.A. came to a chaotic end ... because the hotspot restaurant tossed him out when he absolutely flipped out on a staffer.

TMZ has obtained video of the former Disney star -- who famously played Eddie Thomas on "That's So Raven" -- getting booted from TAO Sunday night, and the whole thing is pretty dramatic ... even by Orlando's standards.

As you can see ... Orlando's got his phone out recording a guy who works there, calling him a bunch of names and screaming obscenities before security escorted him off the property.

Folks who were there say the whole scene started with Orlando acting up at his table. We're told he was shouting at other patrons, and when staff came over to calm him down, he went off ... much of which is depicted in the footage we have here.

In the end, Orlando made a grand exit ... loudly telling the restaurant, "Everybody enjoy your night, I'm sorry for f****ing up your s*** ... F*** everybody!!!" Yeah, it's very Tony Montana.

Frankly, it's a sad scene all around ... as we've reported, the former Disney star has for years battled drug addiction and mental health struggles. He's been in and out of jail, not to mention rehab centers -- and at just about every juncture, he's come across as unhinged.

Strangely enough, he's actually been working again of late -- just last year, Orlando was a cast member for the Zeus Network's "Bad Boys: Texas" ... where he's stirred the pot too.

