'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown to Get Mental Evaluation After Arrest

"That's So Raven" star, Orlando Brown is going to get his head checked to see if he's fit to stand trial in his Ohio criminal case ... opening the door to a possible plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ, Brown's attorney is asking for a mental evaluation to see if the disgraced actor is mentally fit for trial.

Orlando's charged with aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor in Ohio, for his December arrest. The former Disney star previously pled not guilty, but the results of the evaluation could lead to Orlando changing that plea.

Play video content Beautiful Mind Creations

In the meantime, Orlando's on house arrest ... he was released from custody Friday after posting bond of about $25,000.

TMZ broke the story ... Orlando was busted back in December after cops in Ohio say they responded to a call about a fight in progress between 2 men.

Cops say the alleged victim told officers Orlando came at him in a threatening manner while wielding a knife blade and hammer.