Steph Curry To Battle Sabrina Ionescu In 3-Pt Challenge At NBA All-Star Weekend

The Battle of the Sexes: NBA Edition is official -- Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will be going head-to-head in a three-point shootout during the upcoming All-Star Weekend festivities!!

The NBA just shared the exciting news minutes ago ... saying the highly-anticipated, first-of-its-kind event will go down Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Curry -- a two-time three-point contest winner and all-time three-point scorer -- will shoot from the NBA arc, while the New York Liberty guard will throw up her attempts from WNBA regulation. Both hoopers will also use their respective league's game balls for the contest.

Of course, this all started after the Golden State Warriors guard challenged Ionescu after she scored 37 points (out of a possible 40) in the WNBA's three-point contest last summer, a record in the WNBA and NBA.

"I think I gotta bring her out," Curry said while discussing her milestone with his teammate Brandin Podziemski. "We gotta settle this once and for all."

SI accepted the offer ... and the NBA is giving fans what they want by making it happen.

Not only are bragging rights on the line, but money will be raised for a good cause, too -- every shot Curry and Ionescu make will go toward a donation to the NBA Foundation to help Black communities.

Curry's charity, Eat.Learn.Play, and Ionescu's SI20 Foundation will also receive a donation from the NBA and WNBA.