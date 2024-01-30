Sydney Sweeney Teams Up With Ford, Giving Away Her Custom Designed Mustang GT

Now We're Giving It Away!!!

Sydney Sweeney is about to upgrade someone's garage in a major way ... because a custom 2024 Ford Mustang GT she designed herself is part of a new giveaway.

The actress is once again teaming up with Ford, and this time they're holding a contest for one lucky fan to win her super sweet Mustang.

Sydney's custom designs are pretty awesome ... inspired by Sydney's Brittany Blue 1966 Mustang, this car features a Robin's Egg Blue exterior with a crushed glass clear coat and 20-inch chrome rims.

Under the hood, Sydney's signature is emblazoned on the engine.

Sydney and Ford's collab logo, a heart bolt emblem, is featured on the dashboard and exterior side panel ... and it's embossed on the leather seats.

SS is big on nighttime cruises ... so she added color-changing LED stars across the headliner. Pretty cool stuff.

The contest begins today and runs through Feb. 7 and Sydney and Ford say they're looking for someone who defies stereotypes with their pursuit of their passions.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Sydney's doing that some herself ... she's really big into cars and the mechanics behind them.

Participants can enter to win by sharing their stories on the Ford Instagram or TikTok channels.

And, get this ... Ford actually made two of these Mustangs ... meaning the contest winner and Sydney will have identical cars!!!