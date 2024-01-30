Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Sydney Sweeney Teams Up With Ford, Giving Away Her Custom Designed Mustang GT

Sydney Sweeney I Custom Designed a Ford Mustang GT ... Now We're Giving It Away!!!

1/30/2024 6:00 AM PT
sydney sweeney ford mustang
Getty

Sydney Sweeney is about to upgrade someone's garage in a major way ... because a custom 2024 Ford Mustang GT she designed herself is part of a new giveaway.

The actress is once again teaming up with Ford, and this time they're holding a contest for one lucky fan to win her super sweet Mustang.

Sydney Sweeney's Custom 2024 Ford Mustang GT
Launch Gallery
The Mustang Launch Gallery
Ford Motor Company

Sydney's custom designs are pretty awesome ... inspired by Sydney's Brittany Blue 1966 Mustang, this car features a Robin's Egg Blue exterior with a crushed glass clear coat and 20-inch chrome rims.

Under the hood, Sydney's signature is emblazoned on the engine.

Sydney Sweeney Custom 2024 Ford Mustang GT Photos
Ford Motor Company

Sydney and Ford's collab logo, a heart bolt emblem, is featured on the dashboard and exterior side panel ... and it's embossed on the leather seats.

SS is big on nighttime cruises ... so she added color-changing LED stars across the headliner. Pretty cool stuff.

Sydney Sweeney Custom 2024 Ford Mustang GT Photos
Ford Motor Company

The contest begins today and runs through Feb. 7 and Sydney and Ford say they're looking for someone who defies stereotypes with their pursuit of their passions.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Sydney's doing that some herself ... she's really big into cars and the mechanics behind them.

Sydney Sweeney Custom 2024 Ford Mustang GT Photos
Ford Motor Company

Participants can enter to win by sharing their stories on the Ford Instagram or TikTok channels.

And, get this ... Ford actually made two of these Mustangs ... meaning the contest winner and Sydney will have identical cars!!!

Sydney Sweeney's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Sydney Sweeney's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Good luck!!!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later