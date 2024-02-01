Overzealous Kevin Durant Fan Hilariously Pisses Off Barclays Center Security

An overzealous Kevin Durant fan was doin' TOO much at the Suns-Nets game ... so much so that Barclays Center security got irritated, forcing the man to put his ass in an arena seat!

The hilarious moment was caught by YES Network cameras and shared on social media Thursday morning, a day after the Phoenix Suns beat the Brooklyn Nets, 136-120, in KD's return to Barclays.

A super excited fan wearing a Durant Nets jersey was seen standing up at his seat, pointing and making heart-hand gestures, presumably in KD's direction.

During the Suns vs Nets game, this fan was showing KD too much love and Barclays Center security guard was FED UP😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HgR0MynWJo — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 1, 2024 @big_business_

The moment quickly turned cringy as the guy kept goin' on and on ... until security had enough, confronting the dude, and quickly making him take a seat.

Social media thought it was hilarious ... with one person saying, "My boy said STFU and sit-down!"

Another said, "KD laughin at this one when he sees it."

It's not the first time a fan got a bit overeager with their favorite hooper ... remember last month when someone ran up on LeBron James as he sat on the Lakers bench.

Play video content Storyful

The NBA legend was caught off guard, and responded by physically shoving the guy away before security intervened.