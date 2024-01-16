LeBron James Shoves Overzealous Fan Who Rushed Bench

Play video content

LeBron James checked an overzealous fans Monday night ... pushing a man who rushed the NBA superstar as he sat on the Lakers bench!

The bizarre incident went down during the Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game at Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. last night ... and was all captured on video thanks to a Lake show supporter who happened to be filming the 39-year-old NBA legend.

Bron was minding his business when out of nowhere a random fan rolled up on the 6-foot-9 forward and grabbed his arm, as he appeared to say something to King James.

But, as you can see ... James was caught off guard by the random stranger touching him, and to be safe, LBJ shoved the guy off him.

At about the same time, security finally noticed what was happening, and they escorted the guy away.

The game ultimately went on without interruption, and the Lakers ended up winning 112-105. LeBron finished with 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 push.

James didn't address the incident after the game.