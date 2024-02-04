Celebs Let Their Outfits Do The Singing on 2024 Grammys Red Carpet

The biggest night in music is finally here ... the Grammy Awards are just about to kick off, and a whole boatload of stars have arrived on the red carpet.

Each and every celeb's letting their outfit do the talking -- or singing in this case --and here are just a few of the best we've seen so far.

Dua Lipa's there in a low-cut silver gown and fiery hair that's matching the vaunted red carpet while Babyface rolled up in a svelte black suit -- sunglasses on. And music royalty Paris Jackson went with a gorgeous black gown too.

Indie supergroup Boygenius coordinated well -- white suits, black ties, pink roses and tight grips on each others hands while smiling for the paps snapping pics.

A couple of the hottest producers in the world, DJ Paul and Skrillex also hit the carpet -- wearing very similar black suits. As they say ... great music minds dress alike!!!

Other celebs we know who've hit the carpet ... Billie Eilish, Jacob Collier, Alix Earle, Landon Barker, Zach Bryan, Laverne Cox, Kelly Osbourne, Lainey Wilson, Josh Groban, Brandi Carlile, Jameela Jamil and James Blake -- just to name a few.