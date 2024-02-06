Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Dominating Airbnb Searches For Super Bowl In Las Vegas

Super Bowl LVIII Chiefs Fans Seem More Interested ... Dominate Airbnb Searches

2/6/2024 10:00 AM PT
Chiefs airbnb 49ers fans
Getty

Kansas City Chiefs fans seem way more amped up for Super Bowl LVIII than their San Francisco 49ers counterparts ... at least in terms of interest in short-term rentals in Las Vegas.

The good folks over at Airbnb tell TMZ ... searches for rental listings in the Las Vegas region are up by more than 65% for the week of the Super Bowl, and most of the potential renters are flocking in from K.C.

Las Vegas Prepares For Super Bowl LVIII
Launch Gallery
Vegas Gears Up For Super Bowl LVIII Launch Gallery
Getty

Airbnb says Chiefs fans were in a frenzy looking up places to stay in Vegas after Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce beat the Baltimore Ravens to secure a spot on SB LVIII ... the day after the AFC and NFC Championship Games, total Airbnb searches were 3x higher from K.C. than SF.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

The numbers make ya wonder if there's a Taylor Swift effect at play here ... the Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl for the 4th time in the last 5 years, so it's nothing new to them and their fans, and Taylor's bringing in new fans and tons of extra interest.

Chiefs Land In Vegas For Super Bowl LVIII
Launch Gallery
LAnding For Super Bowl LVIII Launch Gallery

No matter which team's fans are booking short-term rentals, Las Vegas looks like the big winner here ... Airbnb says the rental interest is bringing big economic potential to the region.

Allegiant Stadium Sets The Stage For Super Bowl LVIII
Launch Gallery
Allegiant Stadium Preps For Super Bowl Launch Gallery
Getty

We'll have to wait and see who wins on the field Sunday ... but Chiefs fans are winning the Airbnb battle.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later