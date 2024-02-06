Kansas City Chiefs Fans Dominating Airbnb Searches For Super Bowl In Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs fans seem way more amped up for Super Bowl LVIII than their San Francisco 49ers counterparts ... at least in terms of interest in short-term rentals in Las Vegas.

The good folks over at Airbnb tell TMZ ... searches for rental listings in the Las Vegas region are up by more than 65% for the week of the Super Bowl, and most of the potential renters are flocking in from K.C.

Airbnb says Chiefs fans were in a frenzy looking up places to stay in Vegas after Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce beat the Baltimore Ravens to secure a spot on SB LVIII ... the day after the AFC and NFC Championship Games, total Airbnb searches were 3x higher from K.C. than SF.

The numbers make ya wonder if there's a Taylor Swift effect at play here ... the Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl for the 4th time in the last 5 years, so it's nothing new to them and their fans, and Taylor's bringing in new fans and tons of extra interest.

No matter which team's fans are booking short-term rentals, Las Vegas looks like the big winner here ... Airbnb says the rental interest is bringing big economic potential to the region.