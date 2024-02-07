Kristin Cavallari Says Diddy Tried to Date Her, She Dodged a 'Bullet'

Kristin Cavallari says she was courted in a major way by Diddy when she was younger, but she blew him off because he wasn't her type and ultimately dodged "a f***ing bullet."

The former reality star sat down with her sidekick, Justin Anderson, on her "Let's Be Honest" podcast Tuesday and revealed that Diddy aggressively pursued her when she was in her early 20s, showering her with gifts on Valentine's Day one year.

Kristin said Diddy sent her the "biggest bouquet of flowers I’ve ever seen," as well as a large box of chocolates, a massive teddy bear and boatloads of tequila from his then-co-owned brand, Cîroc vodka or DeLeón tequila.

She said a slew of deliverymen marched into her house to drop off all the presents and "it was like s*** you see in a movie.”

According to Kristin, Diddy told her that he had a "TV crush" on her and "wanted to take me out," but the "Laguna Beach" star poo-pooed the idea and finally told him "no" after he kept hitting on her.

Justin asked Kristin if she had any interest at all in Diddy, and she admitted that part of her was wooed by him spoiling the "s*** out of me," but she just wasn't attracted to him.

She added, “And I’ve got a lot of stories like that, you guys, where I could never just go on a date with someone because it was so-and-so. Like, I literally always have had to be attracted to you … I don’t want to be the arm candy.”

Now, looking back, Kristin says she "dodged a f***ing bullet" and Diddy's a "red f***ing flag," alluding to his multitude of recent legal issues stemming from allegations of sexual assault stretching back decades.

Since late 2023, Diddy has been fighting lawsuits filed by multiple women, claiming the music mogul raped them and was involved in sex trafficking.

Diddy's former longtime girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie was first to bring a suit against him, but the two quickly settled, yet other lawsuits followed.