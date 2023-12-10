Kristin Cavallari Clarifies Podcast Comments, Stands By Putting Out

But Do It If You Want To!!!

Play video content BACKGRID

Kristin Cavallari says she's never actually had sex on a first date, but still encourages people to bang immediately if they want to ... so, somewhat of a clarification -- but not really.

The reality star chopped it up with a photog at LAX, and got asked all about her podcast remarks from last week ... when she caused a bit of a stir by encouraging women to hook up with dudes if they felt a connection ... or even if they just felt like it.

Play video content Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Her comments at the time were pretty clear, and she's re-explaining here -- saying she thinks there's too much emphasis placed on timing and what society deems appropriate.

Like we said, she makes to sure to be clear on this -- she's not necessarily one to do the deed right away, per se, but by the same token ... still seems to be advocating for open and free love. She even says the reaction she got wasn't as bad as it seemed (mostly bad).

Play video content Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari

Kristin also talks about Tyler Cameron again here ... confirming he was, in fact, the hottest dude she's ever slept with -- but noting they're just friends, and that she may have him on her pod pretty soon.

All's well that ends, we suppose. As for this sex-on-the-first-date stuff -- do you, boo boo.