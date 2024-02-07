Taylor Swift Sells Her Private Jet, New Owner Linked to CarShield

Taylor Swift recently unloaded one of her private jets -- and at least one of the new owners is linked to a well-known company ... specializing in cars.

Here's the deal ... FAA records show that Taylor sold a Dassault Falcon 900 jet that's been in her possession for years -- since 2009, in fact -- and the transaction was completed at the end of last month ... with a new owner listed as some mysterious, soulless LLC.

As it turns out, however, this LLC that now owns Taylor's jet isn't so random after all ... it appears to be linked to CarShield -- specifically, a bigwig of the auto protection company.

The LLC in question is called Triangle Real Estate, and it's incorporated in Missouri -- dating back to 2006 -- with a man named Nicholas Hamilton named as a former officer of the company.

On its own, that info might not reveal too much about the new owner -- however, the FAA has the new owner's address listed as a CarShield call center out in St. Peters, MO.

And, as it turns out ... Nick Hamilton is the CEO of CarShield.

So, just to recap ... the new listed owner of Taylor's jet is an LLC linked to CarShield's CEO -- and the new listed address of the current jet owner goes right to a CarShield office. Coincidence??? Something tells us it ain't. One thing, though, Nick has a partner in the LLC ... so, she'll likely be enjoying some PJ flights, too.

The actual sale price isn't disclosed publicly, but a new one of these jets goes for around $40 million on the open market.

Play video content TMZ Studios