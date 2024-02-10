Bill Maher Says Taylor Swift Could Influence the 2024 Presidential Election

Play video content

Bill Maher has a warning for all Republicans: you shouldn't take swipes at Taylor Swift 'cause she just might win the election for Democrats.

The talk show host made the bold prediction on his Friday show, 'Real Time,' during a panel discussion with Sports commentator Bob Costas, and Atlantic writer Caitlin Flanagan.

Bill kicked things off by turning the conversation to the pop star making international headlines recently with her super popular 'Eras' tour, four Grammys Awards this year, her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and her upcoming appearance at Sunday's Super Bowl.

Bill didn't mince words, saying, "This is a national news story in the sense that this is a person who could literally swing the election. I don’t know what that says about this country, but I would just say to the ‘MAGA’ people, ‘You should be very careful attacking her because this is someone who transcends parties.'”

He didn't stop there ... going on to describe Taylor as a country girl from rural Pennsylvania who has tremendous influence over her huge fan base. He said that could pose real problems for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and "Make America Great Again" supporters at the ballot box.

Bill put it this way, “Her voters perhaps are not registered at all, and she doesn’t have to say who she’s voting for. All she has to say is get registered. They know who she’s voting for.”

Of course, Bill was implying that Taylor is voting for the likely Democratic candidate, President Joe Biden, adding, “So I think you could be awaking a sleeping until the afternoon giant.”

