Video Appears to Capture Active Shooter Gunshots At Joel Osteen's Church

An active shooter reportedly fired shots inside Lakewood Church -- Joel Osteen's house of worship in Houston ... and the moment was caught on video.

Local news outlets are reporting shooting began around 2 PM local time, just as a Spanish-language service was starting -- with the Sherriff's department quickly responding.

A clip, posted to X, shows a man seemingly beginning a sermon when several loud pops go off. People can be seen scrambling down escalators in the background, and the broadcast cuts to a screen of the Lakewood logo.

Eyewitnesses told local outlets there was panic and confusion among churchgoers as they quickly tried to exit the premises.

Correction: shooter is down. But it does not appear that @HCSOTexas deputies fired shots; other agencies fired. We continue to assist in a methodical/thorough search of the complex.



Deputies reportedly engaged with a possible suspect -- exchanging gunfire inside the church. A local sheriff tweeted out a suspect has been shot, though it's unclear how many alleged suspects were involved.

John Osteen -- Joel's father' opened Lakewood Church in the late 1950s, and it's grown into one of the largest megachurches in the United States -- Joel took over the church following his dad's passing in 1999.