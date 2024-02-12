Taylor Swift Leaving Las Vegas After Travis Kelce Super Bowl Win

Taylor Swift is joining the max exodus in Las Vegas ... flying out of the desert after her boyfriend Travis Kelce's big Super Bowl win.

The singer hopped on her private jet Monday for a short flight to Los Angeles ... and she was joined by good friend Blake Lively. We're hearing there might've been other stars in the mix as well -- but hard to make anyone out specifically ... including TayTay.

Taylor's team was definitely trying to shiled her from the cameras behind a wall of black umbrellas as she climbed the stairs onto the plane ... we gotta say, blocking like this would make Jason Kelce proud!

Blake herself boarded the plane in a red outfit without too much fuss ... and one passenger had on a Kansas City Chiefs jacket. Just like how she arrived from Tokyo -- it was a straight cover-up attempt ... and considering everything that's been going on with her lately, we get it.

Anyhoo ... it's been a whirlwind 24 hours for her. Taylor, Travis and co. partied deep into the night after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in double overtime in Super Bowl LVIII for Travis' second straight championship ... and it looks like she's had her fill of Sin City.

After a short flight, Taylor and co. touched down at LAX ... where they hopped into a fleet of waiting SUVs and took off yet again. She's been getting dragged here and there a lot these past few days ... and Monday proved no different.

Taylor's travel ain't stopping here, BTW ... she's gotta be in Australia later this week for another string of 'Eras' tour shows -- so she'll be back on a plane in no time.

