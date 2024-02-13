DJ Whoo Kid Says J. Cole Right to Reject Demo Thrown Onstage

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Whoo Kid is applauding J. Cole's decision to ignore a CD recently thrown at his dome right in the middle of a performance, because he says there's a time and place ... and that wasn't it!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the 'Whollywood Shuffle' star at Shaq's Fun House in Las Vegas, where he soaked up the festivities, including Lil Wayne's stage-shattering performance.

Whoo Kid says he can relate to Cole in the worst way possible ... he's had guys pushing tapes on him at the worst times imaginable -- while he's trying to get his mack on!

Which would you choose ... a potential ménage à trois or some guy's hopes and dreams on a hard drive? Whoo Kid says that's a no-brainer for everyone.

Cole didn't give things much thought last week while performing in support of Drake's "It’s All a Blur – Big As the What?" tour when a burned CD crash-landed onstage, getting the Dreamville rapper's attention.

The fan who threw it was instantly given a wake-up call when Cole quipped, "It’s 2024, n****, USB is okay.”

Some fans took exception to Cole's reaction -- after all, much of his early rhymes focus on cracking superstardom at all costs.