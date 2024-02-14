Car Slams Into Texas Emergency Room, Driver Dies

Play video content Storyful

A car rammed into an emergency room in Austin, TX, this week -- and the video of the immediate aftermath is absolutely horrifying.

This accident happened on Tuesday night at St. David's North Austin Medical Center -- where a vehicle literally rammed into the entrance of the ER there ... which ended up injuring a handful of people, including some kids.

The footage you see here starts just moments after the car came flying through the front of the building ... and as you can hear, the tires were still screeching -- suggesting someone had their foot on the gas pedal even after the impact.

People were scrambling in the chaos ... and some even had to be lifted and carried away as nurses and doctors poured out trying to make sense of what had happened.

At this point, it's unclear what exactly caused this, but what we do know for sure is that the driver died ... this after requiring CPR on the scene.

Cops noted the crash did not appear to be intentional, which some thought might've been the case ... there were immediate concerns it was some sort of terror attack. Luckily, this wasn't that.

Thankfully, no one in the hospital was killed, but there were serious injuries. Five victims were taken to other hospitals for treatment ...and one of them is a child listed in critical condition.

Play video content TMZ Studios