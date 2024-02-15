Shareef O'Neal Says Me'Arah O'Neal Is 'Most Talented' Hooper In Shaq's Family

Play video content TMZSports.com

Shaquille O'Neal has super athletic kids, but the "most skilled" ... well that's his hoop star daughter, Me'Arah O'Neal, according to her bro, Shareef O'Neal!

"I've always said this my whole life that she was the best one out of all of us," 24-year-old Shareef told TMZ Sports in Las Vegas.

"You can ask my dad, he's gonna say the same thing. Me'Arah is, for sure, the most skilled, talented O'Neal."

Being the best in the O'Neal family is no small feat ... the big guy has some talented children, including the aforementioned Shareef, a college basketball player who hooped in the NBA's G League.

There's also Shaqir, a redshirt forward at Texas Southern, and Shaq's daughter, Amirah, who also used to play college hoops.

As for 17-year-old Me'Arah, she was just named to the exclusive McDonald's All-American team.

She has committed to play for the Florida Gators.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Shareef said he knew Me'Arah would be a star when she was younger ... and only wanted to play ball against him and his older friends.

Now, he's watching her blossom into a basketball star ... which he says brings tears to his eyes.

"She's a different level," Shareef said. "I just love seeing my family win. She's gonna be the deal, though!"

Play video content TMZ Studios