Ian Garry Opens Up On Personal Attacks Against Family, Wants To Retire Covington

Ian Machado Garry hasn't forgotten what Sean Strickland and Colby Covington said about his family last year ... and the welterweight star has revenge on his mind!

TMZ Sports caught up with the 26-year-old fighter as he prepares to return to the Octagon against Geoff Neal at UFC 298 for the first time since finding himself in the middle of one of the biggest and most controversial storylines in all MMA last year.

While he's focused on Geoff, Ian isn't trying to hide who he wants next.

"It's Colby Covington. I'm not looking for anyone else. I'm getting him. I'm gonna get him. I'm gonna retire him from the UFC. I'm gonna rid him and his f***ing nonsense from the organization and the whole world will be a better place because of it."

We followed up, asking if Machado wanted Covington even more so than Sean Strickland.

"I'll get both of them eventually, but right now the goal is to go for Colby. Sean Strickland, I'll get in time. God will give me that. I believe God will place that very firmly in my path, 'Off you go kid, enjoy!'"

As for how he handled the drama -- which saw his relationship with his wife put under a microscope -- Ian told us the following.

"I mean the truth is I didn't handle it well at the start. The truth is I didn't, it was very emotional. Very stressful, because I've never had a vicious onslaught of violent attacks on my family or my wife, and it was all based on absolute bulls*** and lies."

Ian went on to explain why he's still upset to this day, saying he doesn't "think that most people know the truth, and that's annoying, that's irritating."

Garry added ... ["Strickland] had no f***ing clue what he was talking about, didn't have any facts or any knowledge on the situation at all. Hears someone's opinion on it which is completely false and then elevates it to a point at which now everyone is attacking my wife, and it's just absolute utter nonsense."

Drama aside, we also talked to Ian about his matchup with Geoff, and his desire to co-main event a Conor McGregor card.

We also talked to UFC star Mackenzie Dern (#7), who is fighting #3 ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos on the UFC 298 card ... as she looks to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of Jéssica Andrade in November.

Dern is getting in the Octagon with another killer ... but if she gets a dub, she believes she could be next in line for a much-coveted title fight!