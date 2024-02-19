Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Targeted During Comedy Routine

Play video content TMZSports.com

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's relationship was put in the crosshairs during a stand-up routine over the weekend ... with a comedian cracking a savage joke right in their faces!!

TMZ Sports obtained video of the uncomfortable moment at 10XLaw.com's Miami Beach gathering hosted by Russell and Teddy Berman ... which shows Greg Wilson taking advantage of Larcus' presence as he entertained the crowd on the mic.

"Larsa Pippen is here with Marcus Jordan," Greg said at the start of his roast. "You're a legend. You're the only person that's ever managed to f*** up both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan at the same time."

"You're basically the greatest New York Knick of all time," he added. "You should be in their ring of honor."

The jab was met with some laughs ... but it's clear the vibe was a bit awkward.

Of course, it's no secret Larsa and Marcus' relationship has ruffled some feathers considering Pippen's ex-husband HATES Jordan's pops ... and a lot of folks have chimed in on social media.

But, Wilson didn't need a keyboard to fire off his take ... which is more than any internet troll can say.

It wasn't just a roast sesh for the two lovebirds, though -- they appeared to enjoy themselves throughout the event ... which also featured *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, Jonathan Cheban and others.

