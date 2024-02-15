Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Have Valentine's Dinner After Relationship Pause

Pause, shmause -- Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan spent the most romantic night of the year together on Wednesday ... enjoying a Valentine's Day dinner fresh off putting their romance on ice.

Sources tell TMZ Sports ... the couple hit up ZZ's Members Club in Miami's Design District, where they looked very much like a couple throughout their meal.

Play video content 02/14/24 TMZ.com

Of course, this all comes on the heels of the two pumping the breaks on their romance ... as our sources told us earlier this week they had some trust issues to work on, among other snags.

But the two apparently stayed attached at the hip the entire day -- as we reported, they were also spotted buying roses at a Miami flower shop and Larsa's house on Wednesday.

So either Larcus figured out their problems and are back to normal, or they can at least put their drama on the back burner in the public eye.

Larsa and Marcus were first spotted together back in 2022 ... and have even sparked engagement rumors in the past, and Michael Jordan's son has consistently said a marriage is in the works.