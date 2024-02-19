Lil Tjay Wants On Kanye West's 'Vultures 2,' Denies Cancel Culture Is Real

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have the No. 1 album in the game after much controversy -- a controversy Lil Tjay says won't ever contain the wave.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Trench Baby ahead of his trip to Dubai and while he was impressed with the success of Ye's "Vultures 1" ... 148,000 equivalent album units to be exact ... Tjay thinks the project would have tripled in sales with his usual major label support.

Ye actually placed some blame on the existing streaming service agreements when we spoke to him about the album's release ... but it's his 11th consecutive No. 1 project, a big win nonetheless!!!

Ye also blew off the perception that he's "canceled" after his antisemitic comments -- something Tjay apparently agrees with wholeheartedly.

Tjay notes the worst-case scenario is being blocked from the music industry machine -- something that Ye has already experienced releasing the album independently.

On February 15, Ye had to do an emergency swap after his original distributor, FUGA, abandoned ship before Create Music Group's Label Engine hub welcomed him with open arms.

Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Freddie Gibbs and North West were among the guests who helped get "Vultures 1" to the top of the charts but Tjay's calling dibs on the next album.