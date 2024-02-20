Hitmaka Calls Kanye 'Unstoppable' After 'Vultures,' Open to Work with Nicki's Sister

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Vultures' album still reigns supreme on the charts -- a win Hitmaka says his team can partially take credit for, and he thinks Ye will get stronger from it.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Hitmaka on Tuesday and the super-producer basked in the 'Vultures' success -- his Makasound Records co-founder Prince Chrishan scored 4 records on the project and Hitmaka tells us he's already hightailed it to Italy to work on part II.

Between joints like "Paid" and "Fuk Summ," Hitmaka believes Kanye won people over with solid music but still thinks he's one of God's faves and will always luck up when the going gets tough ... something Ye would probably agree on wholeheartedly.

Hitmaka's always looking for his next big record and in light of Nicki Minaj's attempts to recruit Katt Williams for her Pink Friday 2 Tour, we hipped him to the fact that the "Barbie World" rapper's little sister Ming Maraj is following in her footsteps and jumpstarting her own rap career!!!

Nicki and Hitmaka worked together on her debut album back in 2010 and he tells us he'd love to keep it in the family and get Ming to the top like big sis.

