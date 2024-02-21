Drake Producer Chase N. Cashe Says 'Take Care' Going Diamond Is Inevitable

Play video content TMZ.com

Drake's 2011 sophomore effort "Take Care" is close to crossing the 10-million sales mark, marking an inevitable Diamond plaque certification ... simply par for the course, says producer Chase N. Cashe.

He believes it's Drake's best album -- and not because he worked on it!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the veteran songwriter after reports jumped the gun on Drizzy's big boom ... the 2011 album is actually sitting at 8x platinum according to RIAA ... just a couple of carats short of absolute glory!!!

Chase co-produced the track "Look What You Done For Me," with OVO 40, one of Drake's most emotional records, as touches on relationships with his mother, uncle and late grandmother.

It was a moment of honesty for hip hop as a whole ... the track has generated hundreds of millions of streams without being a promoted single and Chase says it's just one of the many examples of Drake making timeless music with every drop.

Chase also has a record with Beyoncé from the 2013 "Epic" soundtrack in his storied discography ... and thinks she'll do great in the country music space -- after she comes through with a few big records that match the magnitude she brought to R&B.