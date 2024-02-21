Justin Fields Explains Unfollowing Bears, Sick Of Caleb Williams Debate!

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is attempting to clear the air on his decision to unfollow his employer on Instagram ... claiming part of it had to do with escaping the Caleb Williams debate.

The NFL star caused a stir when he removed the Bears from his feed last week ... with some folks speculating it was foreshadowing his future with the organization and what Chicago will do with the top pick in next month's draft.

Of course, many expect the USC standout to have his name called first ... which would almost certainly end Fields' time in the Windy City.

Fields was asked all about it on the "St. Brown Bros." podcast episode that dropped on Wednesday ... and he wants everyone to relax.

"Why do people take social media so serious?" Fields asked. "I still mess with the Bears, this and that. I'm just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears AND the NFL, bro. I'm not just trying to have football on my timeline."

Justin Fields tells St. Brown brothers and The 33rd Team he merely wanted to disconnect in offseason in unfollowing the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/9swUJGN5jQ — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 21, 2024 @DavidFurones_

Fields compared his social media activity to talking to a girl -- just because they may not follow each other doesn't mean something isn't going on behind the scenes.

The former No. 11-overall pick did point out one thing that bothers him in particular -- the comment section turning into a massive back-and-forth over what the Bears should do.