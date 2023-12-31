Chicago Bears Should Trade Justin Fields, Draft QB, Ex-NFL GM Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Michael Lombardi was running the Bears, this season would be Justin Fields' last in Chicago -- 'cause he tells TMZ Sports dumping the QB and drafting a different one is what's best for the franchise going forward.

The former Cleveland Browns general manager said he simply hasn't seen enough from the Bears' current starter to pass on guys like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Michael Penix Jr. in next April's NFL draft.

"I think you need a better player at the position," Lombardi said. "Someone who can throw the football with more regularity that doesn't have to wait for the second play."

Don't get it twisted, Lombardi says Fields will definitely have value on the trade market due to his unique ability to run with the football ... he just believes Chicago needs a more pure passer to make a serious runs at the playoffs.

"I think at the end of the day, it's still a passing league," he said, "and you have to throw the football effectively."

The Bears, of course, have not come to a decision with their current signal-caller ... although one will definitely need to be made in the next few months -- as they're poised to own the top pick in the draft due to a trade with Carolina in the offseason.

Lombardi also had some advice for the Patriots -- another team that will have to make a tough choice this offseason -- explaining to us that he would not move on from Bill Belichick if he were running that org.