Isaiah Stewart Assault Charge Dismissed After Eubanks Asks For Case To Be Dropped

The assault charge Isaiah Stewart had been facing for allegedly socking Drew Eubanks in the face was dismissed on Thursday ... after prosecutors said the Phoenix Suns player didn't want to move forward with the case against the Detroit Pistons center.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, officials filed a motion in Arizona to dismiss the case this week ... explaining Eubanks "no longer desires prosecution in this matter."

A judge signed off on the motion a short time later -- putting Stewart in the clear.

The 22-year-old was slated to have a hearing in the case on Friday -- less than two weeks after cops say witnesses told them he had punched Eubanks in the parking tunnel of the Footprint Center following an argument just before they were slated to compete in a game against each other.

But, a court official tells us the hearing has now been scrapped following the dismissal of the case.

Stewart, however, was still punished by the NBA for his involvement in the altercation ... the league said Thursday it was hitting him with a three-game ban without pay.