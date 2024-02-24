WWE's Grayson Waller Says Elimination Chamber's Bigger Than Taylor Swift Concert

Play video content TMZSports.com

WWE superstar Grayson Waller says the biggest must-see event in Australia this weekend ain't the Taylor Swift concert in Sydney ... it's something going down 2,400 miles away -- the Elimination Chamber!!

TMZ Sports spoke with the Sydney native ahead of the big wrestling event ... and while he's happy to see Tay Tay and Travis Kelce made their way through his old stomping grounds with the singer's tour in town, he says the REAL draw is over in Perth.

The Aussie Icon takes a few jabs at the Super Bowl champ -- playfully comparing him to a wombat (fitting, considering Traylor went to the zoo this week) and accusing Kelce of ducking him by being so far away.

"I'm not surprised that Travis flew all the way to Sydney to be as far away from me in Australia," Waller said. "I'm sure they'll put on a good show, but it's nothing compared to what I do."

Waller even extends an invite to the Kelce bros to hit up WrestleMania in Philly in April ... saying it all makes sense with Jason being an Eagle and Taylor hailing from Pennsylvania.

While he says it would be a lot of fun, Waller says the Kelces wouldn't stand a chance him in the ring ... despite Travis and Jason being world-class athletes.

