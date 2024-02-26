'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans Has Reason To Be Confident in the Bedroom

Play video content No Jumper

Sean Evans has no reason to be shy about his manhood ... this according to his porn star ex, Melissa Stratton.

Melissa -- who started dating the 'Hot Ones' host last fall before their quick split on Valentine's Day -- gave some candid insight into their whirlwind romance while appearing on the "No Jumper" podcast this week.

Melissa stayed tight-lipped when asked about Sean's, erm, size ... but she did make sure to emphasize -- there was a reason why she liked spending time with him!

The adult film star went on to credit their star signs -- she's a Virgo and he's a Taurus -- for their connection ... calling the pairing a total match. That's why their abrupt ending was such a bummer for her ... something she emphasized to us last week during an interview.

On the issue of how they first met ... Melissa gets into that too. She says Sean slid into her DMs in November -- shooting his shot with a bald head joke.

Play video content TMZ.com

They went on to meet in person at the end of 2023 ... going on to bring their romance to L.A. and Chicago. The duo went public with their relationship at this year's Super Bowl in Las Vegas ... but Sean ended things days later when the cat was outta the bag.

As we reported ... Melissa said she felt her profession as a porn star was the reason Sean ended things -- even though she insists he was cool with it from the get-go.

Anyway, during her recent sit-down with Adam -- Melissa shared Sean called it quits over a brief and final conv ... adding that they haven't spoken since. As for Sean's V-Day dumping, Melissa assured fans that Sean is, in fact, a good guy ... and there's no hard feelings.