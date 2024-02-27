Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

President Biden Tells Seth Meyers Taylor Swift's Endorsement is Classified

Joe Biden Will Taylor Swift Endorse Me In 2024? ... That's Classified!!!

2/27/2024 5:46 AM PT
It's Classified
NBC

President Joe Biden was out on the campaign trail Monday, sitting down for an interview with Seth Meyers – and joking about potentially getting Taylor Swift's "classified" endorsement.

The 46th U.S. President sported his signature Aviator glasses while parked on a couch next to comedian Amy Poehler during his visit to "Late Night With Seth Meyers."  Of course, Seth was seated at his desk in front of Joe and the two covered a wide range of mostly political issues.

Joe Biden's Presidential Pics
Launch Gallery
joe biden presidential pics Launch Gallery
Getty

At one point, Seth told Joe that 18 percent of Americans believe he's working in "cahoots" with Taylor to reelect him in the 2024 presidential race against the Republican nominee, likely Donald Trump.

Seth showed a message Joe posted on the social media app, "X," after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to win this year's Super Bowl. The one-liner read, "Just like we drew it up."

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce -- Kissing After Super Bowl LVIII Win
Launch Gallery
Getty

The host then asked Joe, "Now, can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy here between you and Ms. Swift?"

Joe went along with the joke, replying, "Where are you getting this information? It's classified. But I will tell you she did endorse me in 2020."

Seth agreed, asking if Taylor would support Joe this time around. But Joe wouldn't give an inch, repeating, "I told you. It's classified."

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

Fun stuff from Commander in Chief.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later