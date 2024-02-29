Andrew Wiggins Leaves Golden State Warriors Again, Return Date Unknown

The Golden State Warriors are without Andrew Wiggins once again -- the NBA All-Star is taking his second leave of absence in two seasons ... and his return date is up in the air.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed the news surrounding the 29-year-old forward on Wednesday ... saying Wiggins is dealing with a personal matter.

"We're in a position where Wiggs is a private person and he's asked to keep it private and we're gonna honor that," Kerr said on "95.7 The Game."

"So it doesn’t help for me to sit here and try to explain any of that."

Kerr added, "The bottom line is we respect Wiggs, we need him and we fully expect him back, but we just don't know when that will be."

This isn't the first time Wiggins has needed to distance himself from basketball -- right before the All-Star break last year, Andrew stepped away to deal with a family matter.

The Warriors kept quiet about that situation, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported his father was dealing with a medical emergency.