Drake Pays Tribute to Mom & Daughter Killed After His Show

Drake's honoring the mother and daughter who died tragically after a recent show in St. Louis ... while also making another sweet gesture to somebody battling cancer.

During his Buffalo, NY concert Wednesday night at KeyBank Center, Drake took time to share an emotional message with the crowd, saying ... "You never know what somebody else's reality will be when they walk out of this building,"

He also encouraged fans in the audience to show love to a total stranger, which people did.

Drake's mind and heart were heavy as he was clearly referring to Laticha Bracero and her daughter, 21-year-old Alyssa Cordova, adding …"Rest in peace to that young mother and her child."

The tragic moment was caught on video ... the mother/daughter duo were leaving Drake and J. Cole's St. Louis concert on the early morning of February 14 when a car struck them at a high rate of speed.

Police say the man they allege was operating the vehicle, Monte Henderson, ran several red lights before the collision and charged the 22-year-old with two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action.

Drake's first of his 2 Buffalo shows wasn't all somber though ... he peeped a fan in the crowd waving a sign that said “Beat stage four cancer just in time for Drake #godsplan.”

The rapper made the concert trip worth the woman's while -- he blessed her with $25k just like he did in the actual "God's Plan" video.

