Tish Cyrus' Husband Dominic Purcell Goes Surfing Amid Noah Rumors

Tish Cyrus is being accused of stealing her daughter's boyfriend and then turning him into her own husband -- and amid all the noise ... the man himself is heading out to sea.

Dominic Purcell -- the former 'Prison Break' star, who's now married to Tish -- went surfing Thursday out in Malibu, CA ... where it was just him and his board as he caught some waves and enjoyed a little solo time out in the ocean during a gloomy day.

The pics are pretty cool ... Dom seems to know what he's doing out there, looking like a fairly seasoned surfer and not a kook (beginner) -- at least that's what we can glean.

More importantly though ... the overcast environment and choppy waves also seem to telegraph the situation he and his wife are now in -- namely, squarely against her daughter, Noah, who is reported to have been dating Dominic before Mama Bear swooped in.

Based on how studly DP looks here, we suppose we can understand the appeal -- but if what's being reported about how his and Tish's relationship came about is in any way true ... well, it's a little unsavory to say the least.

Remember ... the claim that's been floated here is that Noah was actually with Dominic first -- and that Tish eventually came along and started hollering at him over social media DMs.

The timeline that's been reported is a little fuzzy, but it seems like some overlap may have possibly occurred -- which might be able to explain why Tish and Noah are now estranged.

There are still a lot of unanswered questions about this ... but in any case, Tish and Dom were both spotted out Wednesday on the heels of this big news breaking -- and neither of them seemed ready to talk to paps about it.

Tisha and Dom were rolling in separate vehicles for their lunch outing in L.A. -- and as Tish pulled away, she kept her windows rolled up ... ignoring questions from the photogs.

As for Noah, she hasn't said much about this publicly just yet -- but the fact she skipped Tish's wedding with Dominic last April is telling ... especially in light of this alleged development.

It goes without saying ... the Cyrus family is seriously fractured at the moment, as it seems some of the kids have taken sides in this whole thing -- not to mention the somewhat fresh divorce between Tish and Billy Ray. Miley appears to be anti-Bill ... Noah's anti-Tish.

There was already bad blood in their brood as it was ... but now, this is yet another divide that's being thrown into the mix -- and it doesn't sound like things are gonna simmer down.

