Wendy Williams Lifetime Documentary Outperforms Gypsy Rose's Doc Ratings

Wendy Williams truly is the queen of all media -- or at least the queen of Lifetime -- ... 'cause her new doc has apparently taken cable TV by storm ... even beating Gypsy Rose.

According to the network ... Lifetime's "Where is Wendy Williams?" averaged 1.2 million views in the "live + three-days-after" category -- meaning, people just couldn't wait to watch the stunning television docuseries.

As it pertains to those who watched the show live, or on the same day ... Williams stands head and shoulders above the rest, slightly edging out viewership numbers put up by "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" in January ... which set a record at the time with an average of 1.1 million viewers per night over the course of 6 nights.

In fact ... Lifetime says it's their most-watched doc since they released a Janet Jackson documentary back in 2022 -- with "Where is Wendy Williams?" accounting for 6.2 million total viewers across linear and digital TV so far.

Looking to capitalize on the Wendy Williams buzz, Lifetime also ran a bunch of WW-related content ... which brought in nearly eight million viewers total when it aired last weekend.

The four-episode docuseries also apparently performed admirably on Apple's Top TV Charts and Amazon's Top TV Purchases list, and scored a ton of social media engagement to boot.

Still, it's a bit shocking she outperformed Gypsy Rose's life story ... 'cause the doc that aired just a couple of months ago drew massive audiences just after GR was released from prison for her role in her mother's murder. To be fair though, Wendy's been the subject of some huge headlines recently.

As we previously reported, Wendy's suffering from aphasia and dementia which was revealed just days before the doc series aired. Wendy herself broke her silence ... thanking her legions of fans for their support.

BTW ... the filmmakers are swearing they didn't know anything about Wendy's health issues -- claiming they never woulda filmed if they had.

