Baby Sips Truly Hard Seltzer Can During CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup

A youngster at the USA vs. Colombia CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup matchup apparently needed something stronger than milk ... 'cause the baby was spotted adorably trying to drink a Truly hard seltzer!!

The hilarious moment was caught on the CBS Sports broadcast on Sunday ... showing a dad and his kid soaking in the 3-0 win for the Red, White and Blue in the 73rd minute of the contest.

we now have a baby with a can of Truly lol pic.twitter.com/vouJobCPPF — Douglas Reyes-Ceron (@dreyesceron) March 4, 2024 @dreyesceron

All eyes were on what was in the little one's hands ... which appeared to be a wild berry Truly (which contains 5% alcohol).

But judging by the fact the kiddo was able to pull the can up to its lips, we're assuming the thing was empty ... so no need to destroy the kid's future with an underage.

Even though the baby was probably teething, some folks thought it was a bad look to let it even hold the can in the first place ... while others felt it was the perfect visual representation of 'Merica.

As for the game, the USWNT won the quarterfinal matchup at BMO Stadium in L.A. with ease ... punching a ticket to the semis against Canada.

Here's hoping if the kid makes it to San Diego for that game, it sticks to the non-alcoholic bevvies.