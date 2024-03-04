Drake Shows Pilots Landing Private Plane In Low Visibility, Video From Cockpit

Drake doesn't have trust issues when it comes to his pilots landing his jumbo jet in a thick fog ... because he joined them in the cockpit, filming them stick the tricky landing.

The rapper shared a wild first-person POV clip Monday of his two pilots bringing Air Drake in for a textbook landing in low visibility ... and the video is pretty incredible.

Drake's behind the pilots in the cockpit as they descend for landing, with a thick fog blanketing all the windows ... in other words, they were flying blind!!!

There's a robotic voice counting down the altitude, starting at 500 feet, and there's literally nothing visible outside the window until Air Drake is about 50 feet off the ground, when a runway suddenly cuts through the fog like a knife.

Drake's in the video saying "cheers" as his Boeing 767 private jet touches down ... then he hypes up his two pilots once they're on the runway.

Champagne Papi captioned the post ... "There's a couple landings I love on Air Drake but tbh the low visibility is the most exciting it makes your heart drop a bit…lucky I got the best putting this s*** wheels down."