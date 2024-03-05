Ben Affleck, Barbra Streisand, Other Celebs Donate Big in CA Senate Race

Hollywood once again is emptying its collective pockets this election season -- donating generously to the campaigns of several Democrats vying for a highly coveted U.S. Senate seat.

TMZ combed through the Federal Election Commission filings and found that most of Tinseltown's elite kicked their financial support toward the campaigns of Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee and Katie Porter ... who are facing off for the chance to fill the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat.

Former MLB star Steve Garvey, who's running as a Republican, seemingly got no donations from people identifying with the FEC as an actor, musician or athlete. With that said, polls have him doing pretty damn well.

This cannot be said for Dems in the primary race. We should note ... this might not be a complete snapshot of donations, and some of the celebs may have donated more than the number listed.

For Schiff:

- Robin Dearden ($6600)

- Herb Alpert (at least $3,300)

- Barbra Streisand ($1500)

- Holland Taylor ($1,000)

- George Takei ($750)

- Lily Tomlin ($350)

- Jackson Browne ($400)

- Joan Jett ($275)

- Diane Lane ($235)

As for Barbara Lee ... Ben Affleck seems pretty passionate about her candidacy, as he dropped thousands on her run -- and even his daughter, Violet, shelled out a pretty penny too.

For Lee:

- Ben Affleck (at least $6,600)

- Violet Affleck ($3,050)

- Jackson Browne (at least $3,300)

- Graham Nash ($2,500)

- Kal Penn ($500)

For Porter:

- Graham Nash ($3,300)

- Bonnie Raitt ($2,000)

- Susan Sarandon ($500)

- George Takei ($500)

Several celebrities double-dipped ... with George Takei donating for both Porter and Schiff. Similarly, Graham Nash dropped some dough for Porter and Lee. Jackson Browne made sure to contribute to both Schiff and Lee's campaigns.

Some celebs are doing more than donating money ... some are lending support on social media -- like John Legend, who publicly endorsed Lee,

In fact, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is even narrating an ad that's running for Schiff.