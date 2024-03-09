Donatella Versace Gets Stuck In Elevator At LGBT Event, Footage Of Rescue

Play video content

Donatella Versace really knows how to make an entrance, even if it involves getting stuck in an elevator ... which is what went down as she arrived to cohost an event at the L.A. LGBT Center with Dwyane Wade.

Sources tell TMZ it was a full house in the elevator, as the designer was held prisoner with her assistant, her publicist, her security, the center's CMO, and the head of Versace PR for 10-15 minutes -- and we've got the footage of them finally being freed.

As you can see, the elevator clearly has a mind of its own, refusing to cooperate. But, security on the other side steps in to save the day, prying those stubborn doors open with their bare hands ... and Versace eventually emerges, looking somewhat dazed and confused.

The rest of DV's team trickled out behind ... and we're told everyone survived the whole situation unscathed. Fashion emergency averted!

The fire department arrived on the scene to double-check everything shortly after ... and it looks like there are no major lingering issues over the elevator incident.

Of course, the show must go on ... and Versace went on to be named the Org's Global Ambassador and also donated $50,000 to the center.

Donatella even turned the situation into a charming anecdote during her speech after being introduced by Wade, saying: "I feel so honored to be here tonight. It's so emotional for me -- but also because I was stuck in the elevator. I thought I was never going to make it to this roof, but I did!"