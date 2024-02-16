College Basketball Game Delayed After Players Get Stuck In Elevator

Tipoff for an NCAA men's basketball game was delayed on Thursday night ... and it's all 'cause members of one team got stuck in an elevator while on their way to the court.

Seriously!!!

It all went down at the Wellness Center in Brookville, New York ... when the visiting Fairleigh Dickinson Univ. Knights tried to get to their game against LIU Brooklyn -- but simply couldn't, because of a faulty elevator.

Firefighters are working on getting FDU players out of a stuck elevator.



Firefighters are working on getting FDU players out of a stuck elevator. The elevator takes the players from the locker room to the court. The Knights' game at LIU is currently in a delay.

As the team was packed into the lift that was supposed to take it from the locker room to the floor ... the ride broke -- trapping players inside.

Thankfully, with the help of firefighters, the Knights were released after about 15 minutes.

Hearing that it was extremely hot in the elevator and they were in there for 15 minutes.



Hearing that it was extremely hot in the elevator and they were in there for 15 minutes. How is this going to impact Fairleigh Dickinson's play? Seems rather unprecedented so I really can't say

It didn't seem to faze the guys too much ... although one player said just after the incident that it sure was hot while inside of the metal box.

The team, though, still ended up putting the whole fiasco behind it and pulled off a come-from-behind, 84-82, win. And, if you're wondering, yes, they did take the stairs the rest of the evening.