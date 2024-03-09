San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Marries Jenna Brandt

Brock Purdy was once labeled "Mr. Irrelevant" in the NFL 'cause of his lowly draft status -- but now, he's a married man ... and his regular surname will do just fine for the missus.

The 49ers quarterback got hitched Saturday in Des Moines, IA -- saying "I do" to his longtime GF Jenna Brandt ... to whom he got engaged this past summer. They obviously didn't wanna wait long to get married ... 'cause this is them as the bride and groom!

Peep the pics ... Brock and Jenna were in the classic tux/wedding gown 'fits -- and yes, they were each looking fantastic. Ditto for the squad they had with them ... everyone was sharp.

And if you're wondering, yes ... Brock and Jenna enjoyed themselves some newlywed kisses for the camera right outside the church where they tied the knot. We're hearing it was a packed wedding, too, with upwards of 350 guests and 4 different buses for transportation.

Unclear if any teammates showed up for the nuptials ... but Brock and Jenna were beaming regardless. It's a sweet silver lining for him, no doubt, after the Super Bowl loss -- where he played damn well ... and was within a few plays of winning it all against the Chiefs.

As for Brock and his bride -- it's fitting they got married in Iowa ... on account they met at Iowa State University as college students, and kept their relationship going into the NFL.

No word on when exactly they first got together, but Jenna and Brock went IG official just a couple years ago ... and it seems Jenna is a country girl from the photos she posted, whereas BP is a desert boy himself (Arizona, born and raised).

They might've only been dating for a few years -- but Brock was clearly head over heels, 'cause he got on bended knee this past July ... and had a sweet message for her too.

In posting his engagement pics, Brock wrote ... "My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!!

Now, they're forever babes ... meet Mr. and Mrs. Purdy, everybody.