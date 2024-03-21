Piers Morgan Doesn't Buy Kate Middleton Photo Timeline, Looks Too Healthy

Play video content TMZ Studios

Kate Middleton couldn't have taken her infamous Mother's Day photo the week before it was posted, because unlike the photoshopped image projects ... IRL she looked much more sickly at that time ... at least, according to Piers Morgan.

We sat down with the famed British host and journalist for our new Kate Middleton documentary -- airing Thursday night on FOX -- and he revealed some intel on the princess' appearance during the first week of March ... the time when Kate and the palace claim that Mother's Day pic was snapped.

According to Morgan, a source who saw Kate at that time told him she looked a whole lot thinner than usual, and nowhere near the glowing picture of health shown in the now infamous photo.

Morgan did acknowledge Kate's a thin woman under normal circumstances ... but the person who saw her said it was beyond her average skinny appearance.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Of course, the whole world's waiting with bated breath to learn what's really going on with the Princess of Wales since spending at least 2 weeks in a hospital, and completely disappearing from public view for almost 3 months.

Play video content 3/16/24 TMZ / The Sun

TMZ obtained video of Kate and Prince William out shopping last weekend, not far from their home, but even that -- the first clear image of her since Christmas -- has been picked apart by TikTok conspiracy theorists.

Play video content TMZ.com

With the palace releasing very little information, and getting busted in the Mother's Day photoshop blunder ... we decided to dig deeper into what's really going on with the royal family.