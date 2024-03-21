Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard Suffers Uniform Mishap In 1st NCAA Tournament Game

A.J. Hoggard's NCAA tournament run didn't get off to the best start -- the dude accidentally played the first few minutes of Michigan State's game Thursday with his shorts on backward!!!

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the wardrobe mishap just seconds into the Spartans' tourney-opening game against Mississippi State ... pointing out that his uniform certainly looked different from his teammates'.

i think aj hoggard's shorts are on backwards pic.twitter.com/b7cDyFUPuW — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) March 21, 2024 @JayCuda

You can see in images from the game's broadcast, while every other MSU player on the floor had a Spartan on the left side of their leg and a design on the right ... but Hoggard's were flipped.

- Game 6 Klay

- Untucked Kyrie

- Hoodie Melo

- AJ Hoggard with his shorts on backward pic.twitter.com/OzNai8w6Yo — Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) March 21, 2024 @maxbaker_15

Thankfully, it seems somebody informed the senior of the issue after just a few minutes on the court ... because following a break in the action, the direction of his shorts suddenly changed.

Did Michigan State's AJ Hoggard have his shorts on backwards for the first part of the game? pic.twitter.com/BGcxzYF0WI — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) March 21, 2024 @HeavensFX

Doesn't seem it had any effect on his game, though ... the point guard balled out in the first half, piling up five points, two rebounds and five assists -- as MSU leads Mississippi St., 31-24, at the break.